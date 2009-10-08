Peter Brant: Divorce Brings to Light Juicy Details on Stephanie Seymour

New legal developments in the divorce between high profile ex-couple Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant are bringing some scandalous details to light. The media mogul and former supermodel are bringing out the claws, but it’s mostly Seymour that’s getting the diss. Here are some things that have recently surfaced due to the divorce scandal that you may not have known before about the Victoria’s Secret beauty:

-Apparently, the ex-model spends $50,000+ on clothing per month. If that’s true, that means Seymour’s spending over twice as much as Anna Wintour, even with her rumored $250,000 clothing allowance from Condé…well, at least before the golden age ended (circa this week).

-Seymour has been having a tantrum over requests for her to get drug tested before they can settle the child custody dispute. The former Super has apparently completed two stints in rehab over the last nine years and has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin, which sent her to the hospital in 2000.

-Brant claims that his ex-wife has been terrorizing their property, cutting holes through the bordering fence to sneak objects out. Tricky Seymour, very tricky. Brant, who is also an avid horse breeder and art collector stated that Seymour deliberately vandalized and destroyed part of his art collection and other prized possessions from their Connecticut home.

We feel an E! True Hollywood Story coming on.