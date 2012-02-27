Pete Doherty Uses His Own Blood For Foray Into Visual Art

So this is what life is like post Kate Moss. The man who was once half of the most destructive and sexiest couple on Earth (in our humble opinion) and played with the Libertines and Babyshambles is now ready to expand his artistic expression. One lucky gallery in London (the Cob Gallery, to be exact) is playing host to Pete Doherty‘s collection of paintings titled On Blood: A Portrait of the Artist.

The works all have one strange thing in common — they all feature Doherty’s blood. He used a syringe to squirt his blood onto the pieces, adding the finishing touch to a variety of collages, sketches and lyrics. To which we say, bravo Pete! May self-expression continue to live on in all of its eccentric glory. Scroll down for a little preview of Doherty’s work and let us know what you think of it in the comments section below!

Photo: Rolling Stone