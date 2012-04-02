Rock Out With The Pete Doherty x The Kooples Collection

Whoever came up with the idea that Pete Doherty (the British rock star and former lovah to Kate Moss) needed to have his own namesake collection of men’s and women’s wear is pretty awesome in my book.

Teaming up with French-based, Anglo-inspired dual-gender brand The Kooples, the Pete Doherty collection that just came out mid-March is a small range of tailored, vintage-inspired duds with just a slight rock and roll edge (in other words, think Fred Perry meets J. Crew).

While the menswear line is giving me a bit of Camden Town (London’s rock-centric neighborhood) with a subtle Duran Duran circa Rio twist (mainly due to the sharp, matchy-matchy suit pieces), the womenswear collection actually ain’t all that bad either.

Now would also be a great time to get back in touch with any of your local contacts you made while studying abroad in Europe, as The Kooples only ships within the Europe Union, at least for now (supposedly, the brand has plans to open up shop Stateside by late 2012).

And while you’re trolling through your overseas contacts on Facebook, don’t forget to check out lookbook images from the Pete Doherty x The Kooples collection in the slideshow above, featuring Irina Lazareanu and the main man himself.