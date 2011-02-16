Pete Doherty Discusses Upcoming Babyshambles Album

As reported by NME, Pete Doherty was recently interviewed on the French radio station Inter. During the conversation, Doherty discusses the strong possibility of an upcoming Babyshambles album.

While Babyshambles guitarist Michael Whitnall is writing all the music, Doherty is left with the responsibility of strictly writing the lyrics. As Doherty explains to Inter, ” I have to address my creative standards soon, because I haven’t written a song whilst not under the influence of something for…”

After two drug-related arrests in June, Doherty boasts being clean for 11 straight days. (Right now I’m picturing the introduction of The Simpsons when the nuclear power plant has only three days without an accident… right before Lenny falls off a ladder and Homer steals a nuclear rod.)

My question: Why is Pete Doherty wet… ALL. THE. TIME?