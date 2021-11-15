Here’s How Pete Felt About Working With Taylor on ‘SNL’ After Her ‘History’ of ‘Drama’ With Kim

Staying professional. Pete Davidson’s response to Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s feud wasn’t relevant when he worked with the “All Too Well” singer on Saturday Night Live.

Taylor was a guest performer on the November 13, 2021, episode of SNL, which Pete is a cast member on. In the episode, Swift—who performed “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” from her new album, Red (Taylor’s Version)—starred alongside Pete in a music video sketch titled “Please Don’t Destroy,” in which they sang a fictional song called “Three Sad Virgins.”

Taylor and Pete’s sketch came amid his rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian, who guest hosted SNL in October 2021 and has a years-long feud with Taylor, along with her ex-husband, Kanye West. A source told HollywoodLife on November 15, 2021, however, that Pete didn’t let Kim and Taylor’s past “drama” get in the way of his SNL sketch with the “Red” singer. “Pete’s intention this week and every week on SNL was to make all guests, and musical guests feel welcomed,” the insider said. “He’d rather be friends or friendly with people coming in because it makes the show the best it can be if everyone is on the same page.”

Though the source confirmed that Pete was “aware” of Taylor and Kim’s “history,” he made sure that he was “Switzerland in the entire situation.” “He is clearly aware of the history that Taylor has with Kim and Kanye, and he was not going to make it a thing. He wasn’t going to treat her differently. To cause any drama is the last thing he had any plans to do, and that is why it was important to make friends with Taylor and do a skit with her,” the insider said.

According to the source, Pete’s blind eye to the drama was the reason his and Taylor’s sketch “went off without a hitch.” “He has no beef with Taylor—so, he didn’t manufacture any,” the insider said. “And by doing that, the week went off without a hitch, and they both created an awesome skit together. Wins everywhere.”

As for his relationship with Kim, a source told Us Weekly in November 2021 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was “falling for” the comedian after they met on SNL and continued to hang out afterward. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” the insider said. The source also claimed that the Skims founder’s friends and family were“happy” and “eager for Kim to have fun and be free” amid her divorce from Kanye. The insider noted that “everything flows well [when they’re together]” and Kim is “always” left “smiling and excited” after her hangouts with Pete, who “makes her laugh.”

