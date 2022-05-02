Pete Just Got a Tattoo Dedicated to Kim’s Kids After Kanye Claimed He Would ‘Never’ Meet Them

New ink. Pete Davidson’s tattoo for Kim Kardashian’s kids is already making headlines after the Saturday Night Live comedian was spotted with what appears to be some new body art dedicated to The Kardashians star’s four children.

The 28-year-old King of Staten Island actor’s new neck tattoo was first seen while he was leaving a standup show on April 29, 2022, according to photos obtained by Page Six. In the photos, which you can view here, the tattoo appears to include a series of letters: “KNSCP.” According to the outlet, the letters seem to stand for the initials of Kim and her kids, in order from oldest to youngest. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum moved on with Pete, and the pair have been going steady since October 2021.

Since their divorce, Kanye—who now goes by Ye—has made his disdain for Kim’s new beau abundantly clear. The 44-year-old rapper launched a public feud with the comedian in early 2022 with the release of his single, “Eazy,” which included lyrics about wanting to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Within weeks, Ye upped the ante with the release of a music video for the track, which featured a claymation scene of Ye beheading and burying Pete.

Kim aside, the rapper has also made it known that he doesn’t want Pete going anywhere near his children. In a series of since-deleted posts on Instagram, the Grammy-winning rapper expressed his disapproval of Pete ever meeting his kids with Kim. “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” Pete wrote in an alleged text to Ye. “That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.” Ye, for his part, captioned the screenshotted text with the following: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Despite his threats, Pete did go on to meet Kim’s kids—and now, it seems he’s immortalized the family on his neck for years to come.

