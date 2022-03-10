Pete Is ‘Bracing’ to Leave ‘SNL’ Amid His Relationship Kim—Here’s When His Last Episode Could Be

Since his rise to fam (and his relationship with Kim Kardashian), fans have been curious about when and if Pete Davidson will leave SNL.

Pete joined Saturday Night Live as a cast member in season 40 in 2014. In an interview with People in 2015, Pete revealed that he was cast on SNL after his Trainwreck co-star, Bill Hader, called the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, to audition him. “It was after Amy Schumer gave me a part in Trainwreck and I met Bill Hader on set and we talked and kind of hit it off,” he said. “He called me a week later and said ‘Hey, I recommended you to Lorne Michaels.’ And I was like, ‘Why?’ I was just so surprised. I didn’t even know that I could audition.” He continued, “And the fact that I got it, I just couldn’t believe it.”

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Pete recalled his phone call from Lorne who told him he was cast on SNL. “I got a call from NBC,” he said. “And it’s Lorne Michaels, and he goes ‘Hello.’ And he was like ‘I don’t know what to do with you, but you got the show.’” Pete also recalled Lorne quickly hanging up on him, which left him confused. “I went home and was like ‘I think I got SNL. I think [Lorne Michaels] is already mad at me too,'” he said.

Since he was cast on SNL, Pete has starred in movies like Set It Up, Suicide Squad, I Want You Back and The King of Staten Island. The show was also where he was first linked to his current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who hosted an episode of SNL in October 2021, where she and Pete made out in a sketch where they played Aladdin and Jasmine. “I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” Kim told Variety in March 2022 about whether Pete will appear in an episode of the Kardashians’ new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

With his rising fame and his A-list relationship, it’s understandable why fans want to know if Pete Davidson is leaving SNL. Read on for what we know about how long Pete plans to stay on SNL and whether he could announce his retirement in the near future.

Is Pete Davidson leaving SNL?

Is Pete Davidson leaving SNL amid his relationship with Kim Kardashian? A source told HollywoodLife in March 2022 that Pete is ready to retire from Saturday Night Live but plans to stay through at least August 2022 to not disappoint creator Lorne Michaels, whom he sees as a “father figure.” “Pete is bracing for life after SNL but as much as his star is rising, he doesn’t want to disappoint Lorne and leave,” the insider said. “He might have to leave just because he has so much other work on his plate, but he is trying to make it all work out and is trying to do it all because he feels like Lorne is a big father figure for him and he wants to do what is right for him, the show and Lorne all together.” The source continued, “Pete knows he has till at least August to see if he wants to return to SNL but as of right this second it is about 60% staying and 40% leaving.”

Another source told the site at the time that Lorne would “love” for Pete to stay at least until SNL‘s 50th anniversary in 2025 but “fears” he will leave the cast before then. “He’d love to have him for years to come and especially the upcoming 50th anniversary of the show,”the insider said. “He fears mostly that he will lose him but he is going to do all that he can think of to keep him around. Convincing Pete to stay though might be tougher than expected though.” The source also told HollywoodLife that Lorne wants Pete to follow in the “same path” as fellow cast member Keenan Thompson, who has remained a part of SNL while still acting in other projects. “Lorne really would love nothing more than to have Pete stay on the show forever if he wanted,” the source said. “He would love Pete to take the same path as Keenan [Thompson] and be able to do the show and do other things that interest him but Lorne is not stupid, he sees Pete’s meteoric rise happening by dating Kim and being rumored to go to space, getting Super Bowl commercials and tons of other offers for movies and TV, so he feels he is on borrowed time when it comes to Pete remaining on SNL after this season.” The insider continued, “The one saving grace Lorne is hoping for is that Pete loves being close to home and just like what he did with Kate this year, he is willing to allow Pete come in and out when he pleases to keep him around.”

Pete revealed in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2020 that he’s had several conversations about leaving SNL. “It’s a hard thing to do cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. But everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll be all right,'” he said at the time about the “cutthroat” environment on SNL. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I get it. … [It’s like] whose side are you on. I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really — If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Pete also told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that he was “surprised” he “made it to seven” seasons and was “ready” to leave SNL. “I’m ready to hang up the jersey,” he said. He also told Gold Derby at the time that his plans to stay on the show longterm are “up in the air.” “I don’t know what the plan is,” he said. “Everything’s kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling.”

Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

