Pete Davidson Roasted ‘Thank U, Next’ in a Comedy Set & His Response Was Priceless

Since Ariana Grande released “Thank U, Next” in November, fans have been wondering what the reactions of her exes have been? And though we know the reactions of two of her exes, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, there was still one more former lover whose response we’ve been dying to know: her ex-fiancé. Well ladies and gents, after two months, we’ve finally learned Pete Davidson’s response to “Thank U, Next,” and as expected, it was priceless.

The Saturday Night Live star, who was one of four exes named in Grande’s not-so-diss track, gave his opinion on his ex’s at a comedy show in Boston on New Year’s Eve. But, aside from their internet tiff in October, don’t expect any ill will between the exes. Though he had a lot of jokes about Grande’s music, most of them were complimentary. “Here’s the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it’s about but you don’t really know. That G named all of us,” Davidson said during his comedy set. “Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big dick.”

But Davidon’s mention of “Thank U, Next” didn’t end there. In the song, Grande thanks her ex, despite their broken engagement. “Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” Grande sings. During his comedy set, Davidson talked about his mom, who is a school nurse, and how some students at the school taunted her by singing “Thank U, Next.” In the end, though, the Davidsons got sweet revenge by sending the kids to the dean’s office. “She was walking in the hallway and some little fucking kid started singing ‘Thank U, Next’ to her. Me, I get it, but my mom?” Davidson said, revealing that the student was forced to sing the song in front of the dean, a former cop, as their punishment. “[The breakup] “showed me how ugly people can get, but also how cool,” he said.

As many remember, Grande released “Thank U, Next” moments before Davidson was set to perform on SNL, which he called a “sad day.” The comedian recalled the moment that the song was released and how it was a lot better than he expected. “That shit came out before I had to put on a fucking duck hat and be like, ‘Derrrp here’s the pizza!’ So all my friends were there. It was a sad day. We didn’t know it was going to happen. This won’t be easy. This is rough,” he said.. “So I start playing it. And we’re all like, ‘Ehhh … it’s OK.’ We’re like ‘Okay, it’s not that bad for you.”

So there you have it: Davidson’s reaction to Grande’s “Thank U, Next.” Now, we only need Grande’s reaction to Davidson’s reaction to feel fully satisfied.