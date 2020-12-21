Pete Davidson Removed His Tattoo For Ariana Grande Days Before Her Engagement to Dalton Gomez

A fresh start. Pete Davidson removed his Ariana Grande tattoo days before her engagement to Dalton Gomez. Grande announced on Sunday, December 20, that she’s engaged to Gomez, a real estate agent, after almost a year of dating.

Gomez revealed her engagement via an Instagram slideshow of photos of her and her soon-to-be husband. Among the pictures was a shot of the “Positions” singer’s engagement ring, which featured an oval-shaped diamond and small pearl in honor of her late grandfather, Frank Grande.

Grande’s engagement came days after her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, revealed that he’s removing all of his tattoos, including his past tributes to Grande. “Just attended a virtual Q&A with Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. And here’s a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed,” film critic Mike McGranaghan tweeted on December 6.

In another tweet, the critic confirmed that Davidson chose to remove his tattoos for acting roles. “No, it’s real. He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured ‘it would be easier to get them burned off,'” he tweeted.

Grande and Davidson dated from May to October 2018. The two met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Grande was a musical guest and Davidson was a cast member, in 2016 and remained friends. Grande and Davidson got engaged in June 2018. The couple split in October 2018 after about five months of dating. “It was way too much too soon,” a source told People at the time. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Among Davidson’s tattoos for Grande was ink of the phrase “Mille Tendresse,” which translates to “a million tendernesses” in French. The quote was made popular by the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Davison tattooed the phrase on his neck to match Grande, who already had it. However, months after their breakup, in February 2019, Davidson covered the tattoo with the word “Cursed.” Davidson has also covered a bunny ear tattoo on the side of his neck. He got the tattoo while he and Grande were dating in honor of her Dangerous Woman album. Grande, for her part, has also covered several tattoos that were tributes to her ex-fiance, including Davidson’s initials on her finger and the word “reborn” on her thumb, which she got for Davidson.