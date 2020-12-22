Here’s How Pete Davidson Feels About Ariana Grande Getting Engaged 2 Years After Their Breakup

Thank u next. Pete Davidson’s reaction to Ariana Grande’s engagement to Dalton Gomez was revealed, and he has no issues with her moving on.

Grande announced in an Instagram post on Sunday, December 20, that she’s engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez after less than a year of dating. The two started dating in January before confirming their relationship in May 2020 in Grande’s “Stuck With U” music video with Justin Bieber. The video saw Grande and Gomez slow dancing. In her Instagram post on Sunday, Grande posted a photo of her engagement ring, which featured an oval-shaped diamond and a pearl recycled from a tie pin owned by her late grandfather, Frank Grande. “forever n then some,” she captioned the post.

Grande’s engagement comes two years after she split from Davidson, whom she dated from May 2018 to October 2018. Since their split, Davidson and Grande haven’t had many interactions, aside from a lyric about him in Grande’s 2018 song, “Thank U Next,” where she thanked him for where she is today. So what does he think of her new engagement? Well, a source told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, December 22, that Davidson wishes Grande “the best.” “He’s really happy for her,” the source said. “From what he can tell, Dalton treats Ariana with total respect and like she deserves to be treated.”

The Saturday Night Live cast member also doesn’t have any ill will toward Grande or their past relationship. “He’s happy for the time they spent together but also knows they’ve both moved on. He’s glad she’s happy and congratulates her on the next chapter,” the insider said.

A second insider also told HollywoodLife that Davidson knows that he and Grande “had an amazing moment together, [one] filled with so much love,” but that moment has passed and he’s ready to move on but still has love for his ex. “Pete knows that he will be connected to Ariana forever,” the source said. “But he is happy to see that she is able to move on, just as much as he has. He is very happy for her and only wishes her the best.”

Grande’s engagement also comes after news that Davidson is removing all of his tattoos for his acting career, including ones he inked for his then-fiancee when they were together. Among the tattoos is ink of a bunny in honor of Grande’s album, Dangerous Woman, and one of Grande’s favorite quotes from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.