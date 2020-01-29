So, Pete Davidson Actually Had a Mature Response to Ariana Grande’s Shady Grammys Performance

When it comes to dealing with shady exes, it doesn’t really get much better than Pete Davidson’s reaction to Ariana Grande’s Grammys 2020 performance. You know, the one where Ari—who, lest we forget, was engaged to Pete back in 2018—rounded out her rendition of “thank u, next” by putting an engagement ring in a box and closing the lid on it for good. Fans immediately understood the gesture as a way to address her split with Pete. Now, the comedian is weighing in. Turns out, he’s not even bothered by it.

According to a source with HollywoodLife, “Pete has moved on from Ariana, he’s well past being hurt by something like that.” Apparently, he’s so far removed that he wasn’t even keeping up with the Grammys: “He wasn’t watching the show [he was at a basketball game] but he heard all about it and he took it in stride,” adds the source. “He’s not holding a grudge and wishes her well. Pete has nothing but good things to say about Ariana.” Well, that’s…refreshing!

As it is, the SNL comedian already has enough on his mind after checking into a rehab facility to address his mental health. It’s a decision that caused him to end another relationship recently with 18-year-old model, Kaia Gerber. The pair seemed to be enjoying each other’s time for a few weeks late last year, but Pete’s issues with emotional stability seemingly put some pressure on the relationship.

It’s not the first time he’s called it quits with another celebrity so quickly. Pete also dated 46-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale last year, but the experience was definitively a short-lived.

As it turns out, Pete’s former relationship with his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande seems to be his longest in recent years, yet it definitely followed a pattern of quick interest and a sudden fizzle. The pair first started dating in May 2018 and got engaged after only a month together. But by Oct. 2018, the pair had split following the death of Ariana’s ex, rapper Mac Miller.