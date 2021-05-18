We’re Not The Only Ones Who Noticed Ariana Grande Got Married…

Inquiring minds would like to know how Pete Davidson reacted to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez‘s wedding—and luckily, we have an idea of how the comedian is really feeling. According to sources who spoke to Hollywood Life, Ari’s ex-fiancé is honestly really happy for her.

“Pete has moved on from Ariana but he without a shadow of a doubt wants her to be happy and he assumes she must be if she is now married,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live star told Hollywood Life on May 17 following the news of Ariana and Dalton’s wedding. It was revealed at the time that the singer, 27, officially tied the knot with the real estate agent, 25, in a secret ceremony over the weekend of May 15. While Pete, 27, is “all good” with his ex moving on, Hollywood Life’s source says that he won’t be making any public statements anytime soon. “He doesn’t feel like it is his place to make a public gesture about but also assumes he will be asked about it down the road but the fact remains, he is happy that she is happy.”

The insider continued, “He wishes her the best because he doesn’t have any ill will towards her and he wouldn’t expect her to have any for him if and when the shoe is on a different foot and he gets married down the line. It is all good.” A second source echoed the first who spoke to Hollywood Life, noting, “Of course Pete’s happy for Ariana and wishes her the best. A lot of time has passed since they were together and they’ve both dated other people since they went their separate ways.”

In 2021, the King of Staten Island star reportedly started dating Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, so it’s safe to say he’s moved on. Even prior to his rumored romance with the Netflix star, Pete was linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber all following his split from Ariana in 2018.

Pete and Ariana previously dated and got engaged in what was a whirlwind series of months during 2018. The pair started dating in May of that year before confirming they split from their exes (Ari was dating the late Mac Miller, whereas Pete was in a relationship with Cazzie David). Ari and Pete were engaged by June, but ultimately split less than five months later in October following the death of Ari’s ex, Mac Miller.