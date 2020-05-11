LOL, Pete Davidson Hasn’t Seen Ariana Grande Kissing Her New BF in Her Music Video

Since Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released their new song, “Stuck With U,” on Friday, May 8, it seems like everyone has watched the music video. Everyone but her ex-fiancé. Pete Davidson reacted to Ariana Grande Dalton Gomez’s “Stuck With U” music video, and while he wishes her the best, he does not want to see her kissing another man.

“Pete’s very happy that Ariana is happy and doing well. If she’s in love again then good for her,” a source told HollywoodLife on Saturday, May 8. “But Pete’s not paying a lot of attention to what she’s doing and he won’t go out of her way to see her kissing her new man.”

The insider also updated fans on what Pete has been up to since he and Ariana broke up in October 2018. “Pete’s focused on his new movie [The King Of Staten Island] and doing all the promo for that,” the source said. “He’s got the finale of SNL this weekend. So he’s got his mind on his work, not Ariana.”

A second source also told HollywoodLife that, while Pete isn’t up to date on Ariana’s life, he wishes her the best.“Pete moved on when Ariana moved on, he has dealt with the fallout of that relationship and now he is focused on the future,” the insider said. “If she is happy that is a plus but he isn’t keeping tabs on her because he knows she has to live her life and he has to live his, it is as cool as it can be when it comes to a past relationship and dealing with that in the public eye.”

ICYMI, Ariana confirmed her relationship with real estate agent, Dalton Gomez, in her and Justin’s “Stuck With U” music video which showed the “Thank U Next” singer and her beau kissing and hugging in her room while in quarantine. It seems like both Ariana and Pete have moved on with their lives, so hello, let’s celebrate that.