Pete Davidson Is Dating Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor & He’s Even Visited Her Hometown

In news we didn’t expect, it seems like Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are dating. The rumors started on Sunday, March 21, when Davidson, who has dated famous women like Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale, was seen in Dynevor’s hometown of Altrincham, Greater Manchester, in the United Kingdom.

The Facebook page Altrincham HQ posted a photo of the Saturday Night Live cast member in dark sunglasses a black face mask as he posed with two fans. “Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day today. Pete Davidson in the market quarter. Star of King Of Staten Island…and also in the forthcoming Suicide Squad movie. He’s staying over in Altrincham with friends (Pic: Personal friends photo posted with permission),” the Facebook page captioned the photo.

Well, it’s rumored that that “friend” that Davidson is staying with is none other than Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor. A source told The Daily Mail on Tuesday, March 23, that Davidson and Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the Netflix drama, have “grown close” as of late, which explains his visit to her hometown. (A rep for Dynevor declined to comment to The Daily Mail.) It’s also assumed that Dynevor has visited Davidson in his hometown of New York City. On February 9, the Bridgerton star posted a photo of her in the Big Apple with the caption, “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood in January 2021, Dynevor and her Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page, who plays Daphne’s love interest Duke of Hastings, responded to rumors that they’re dating in real life. “I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” Page said at the time. He also credited “the beautiful scripts” for his and Dynevor’s on-screen chemistry. He continued, “The sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough.”

Dynevor, for her part, blushed at the question. When Access Hollywood asked if the two were “actually together,” Page joked that he and his co-star were playing “footsie” even though they were on a Zoom interview from different locations. “We’re playing footsie under here,” he said.

Davidson, for his part, told People in June 2020 that he’s a “hopeless romantic.” The comedian has been linked to stars like Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley. “I am a hopeless romantic. ‘I believe in true love and I believe in love and I think love is a great thing and I hope I’m fortunate enough to find that one day,” he said at the time.