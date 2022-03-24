Pete’s Mom Just Revealed If She’d Ever Approve of Him Having Kids With Kim

Here for it! Pete Davidson’s mom, Amy Davidson, is on board with the idea of her son having kids with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian one day.

The mother of two shared her approval on Instagram on March 22, 2022, in a reply to a fan who commented that Kim, 41, “will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year,” under a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, posted to the social media platform. Pete’s mom, for her part, couldn’t be more excited by the prospect. “Yayyyy!” the Brooklyn native reportedly wrote in reply to the comment, per Page Six.

Amy’s son was first linked to Kim in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands at a theme park in California, just weeks after the SKIMS founder appeared as a guest host on an episode of SNL alongside Pete. Five months later, Kim and Pete made their Instagram official debut. According to sources to spoke to Us Weekly, kids are certainly a subject on Kim’s mind when it comes to the future of her relationship with Pete.

“Kim’s blown away by how strongly she feels for Pete,” a source said in a December 2021 print issue of Us Weekly, per The Sun. “Kim never thought she’d date anyone like Pete. Her type is usually so different,” the insider continued, noting that the Los Angeles native had already told the King of Staten Island star that she loved him at the time.

According to the insider, “When Kim met Pete, something inside of her told her she’d want to spend the rest of her life with him.” And evidently, Pete felt the same: “They’re talking about kids already,” the insider said at the time. “Kim thinks he’d be the best dad. She’s smitten!”

Now that we know Pete has his mom’s blessing, the prospect of Kim and Pete having kids together one day is a possibility. But there’s at least one person who wouldn’t be on board with the idea—Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The Yeezy founder—who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim—has shared his widely reported disdain for Pete on social media for weeks, resulting in a temporary ban from Instagram after violating the platform’s rules on “harassment.” While he has yet to weigh in on reports that his estranged wife may be planning on expanding her family with Pete, we’d wager to say he’s not happy in the slightest.

