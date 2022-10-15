Pete Is ‘In Touch’ With Kim After Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Instagram Rampage

A helping hand. Pete Davidson is texting Kim Kardashian after Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” Instagram posts. The former SNL comedian is reportedly comforting Kim by texting her some supportive words.

According to Hollywood Life, The King of Staten Island star has been texting his ex amid what’s happening online. “A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson],” the source said. “He’s in the middle of shooting another movie but he’s been in touch. He’s such a sweet guy and Kim’s grateful they can still be friends.” They continued, “Pete and Kim still talk on occasion and several weeks after the break up, they had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other. Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing.”

Kanye debuted his “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week and it was immediately met with criticism from celebrities like Gigi Hadid. A source told Hollywood Life, “Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” the source dished. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.” Kanye was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. He not only marched in protests, but also donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. “Kim knows how much support Kanye gave to the Black Lives Matter movement,” the source added and said she was “utterly confused” by his choice to wear such a shirt.

A source told People on August 8, 2022, that Pete is dealing with Kanye’s backlash from his earlier 2022 rampage through therapy. The source confirmed that since April, he “has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.” On Kim’s part, “she’s been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship.” News of the two splitting up broke on August 5, 2022, and the insider added that Pete is paying attention to his own life, “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was part of the reason for their split “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” Kim has four kids with Kanye: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

