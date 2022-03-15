Pete Just Tattooed Kim’s Name on His Chest After Telling Kanye to ‘Grow the F—k Up’

Put it in ink. Pete Davidson tattooed Kim Kardashian’s name amid her divorce and his feud with Kanye West.

Pete, who has been dating Kim since October 2021, made headlines on March 13, 2022, after Kanye leaked a series of texts between him and the Saturday Night Live cast member, where Pete “bragged” about being “in bed” with Kim. “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” Kanye said in a since-deleted video. “I fought it publicly for a year and a half. I’ve been dragged how she’s not my wife, she don’t have [my] last name and now he’s texting me, bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like well, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ if he texting me bragging about being in bed with my wife.” Kanye continued, “God, I just need to protect my children. You protect the children [and] I know our nannies, some of them are Christian. You touch them, please God, today and have them bring my children to Sunday Service this morning. The devil ain’t gonna win, this is gaslighting.”

In the texts, which were shared on Pete’s friend Dave Sirius’ Instagram, the comedian allegedly texted the rapper telling him to “calm down” over his posts about him and Kim. “Yo it’s Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down,” Pete wrote. “It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the fuck up.” Kanye responded by asking Pete where he was “right now,” to which Kim responded with a shirtless selfie of him in bed. “In bed with your wife,” he wrote.

The photo, which can be seen here, showed Pete half-naked in bed with a peace sign up. According to fans, the picture also showed Pete with a new tattoo: the word “Kim” on his right shoulder. “OMG you guys: PETE HAS A KIM TAT,” wrote “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsh. A user commented, “I genuinely gasped.” Another wrote, My brain can’t handle all of this information today.” Another commenter also believed that the tattoo was written in Kim’s handwriting. “Is that Kim’s handwriting? How Kravis of them!” the user wrote, referring to Travis Barker’s “I love you” tattoo written by Kourtney Kardashian.

