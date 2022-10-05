Pete ‘Continues to Remove His Tattoos’ After His Split From Kim—Is the ‘My Girl’s A Lawyer’ Ink Next?

The aftermath? After he was seen with some bandages, fans are asking: Did Pete Davidson get his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed?

The King of Staten Island star was seen with bandages over his collarbone in the same spot as the now-infamous “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo in reference to Kim’s academic pursuits. Pete has been getting many of his tattoos removed so a lot of fans assumed that he would get his tattoos of Kim removed after their breakup. However, a source told Us Weekly that the bandages were not related to his tattoo removal. “While he continues to remove his tattoos, [the photo] is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo,” the source said.

Along with the “My Girl is a Lawyer” tattoo, Pete has a tattoo dedicated to Kim’s kids. The 28-year-old SNL alum’s neck tattoo was first seen while he was leaving a standup show on April 29, 2022, according to photos obtained by Page Six. In the photos, which you can view here, the tattoo appears to include a series of letters: “KNSCP.” According to the outlet, the letters seem to stand for the initials of Kim and her kids, in order from oldest to youngest. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye, from whom she filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Pete also has a branding of Kim’s name on his body.

Kanye posted a series of Instagram posts that roasted Pete’s tattoo of his children. “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” Kanye wrote on a singular post. A source told People on August 8, 2022, that Pete is dealing with Kanye’s backlash on social media through trauma therapy. Pete has been the constant target of Kanye during the King of Staten Island actor’s relationship with the SKKN founder. He was frequently called out as “Skete” in Kanye’s Instagram posts. The source confirmed that since April, he “has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.” The source confirmed Kim’s unending support of her ex-boyfriend. “She’s been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship.” News of Kim and Pete’s breakup broke on August 5, 2022, and the insider added that Pete is paying attention to his own life, “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

