Pete Joked About Seeing Kim’s Vagina ‘More’ Than Her Close Friends—Here’s What He Said

A timely debut. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian revealed new details of their sex life in the season finale of The Kardashians. In a post-credits scene, Kim introduced Pete to a staff member who she’s known since Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Pete asked her how much the staff member really knew about his girlfriend.

As the Skims founder got ready for her confessional, she called Pete off-camera to introduce him to one of her staff members on the show. “Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.” Pete could be heard saying, “More than me?” Kim responded with a smile, “Not more than you. But she’s probably seen it.” When Paxy assured Kim that she hasn’t seen her vagina, Kim jokingly said, “You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there, takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”

Kim previously dished on her sex life with Pete in other episodes of The Kardashians. “Pete is such a good, good person, I can’t even explain it. Like he just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things,” the SKKN founder said in a confessional. ” She then recounted a time when Pete did something really sweet for her, and then one thing led to another. “One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f–king horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.”

The first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians detailed every step of the way of the SNL comedian and Skims founder’s romance. Kim revealed how she got in contact with Pete after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021 in a confessional. “I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…’” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.”

Pete’s getting along with the rest of Kim’s family in a timely manner. He was seen riding around Los Angeles in April 2022 with Kim’s 8-year-old daughter, North, on a joyride and seemed to be having lots of fun together. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on May 13, 2022, “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North.” The insider continued, “They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this.” The insider later said that she would love to have kids with the King of Staten Island star. “Having more kids is not something that Kim can say no to. She is still young and she loves being a mom. She knows the demands of raising children and she can balance that with a career. She has been doing it for almost a decade and doing it well.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

