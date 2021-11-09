Pete Just Hinted at Whether the ‘Rumors’ About Him & Kim Dating Are ‘True’

After weeks of speculation, it finally happened: Pete Davidson responded to those Kim Kardashian dating rumors amid her divorce from Kanye West. But, in true comedian fashion, the Saturday Night Live star has reacted to the rumors with a clever joke.

Pete, 27, appeared on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers on November 9, 2021. During his appearance, the King of Staten Island star was questioned about his recent outings with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. The pair—who shared a kiss on the set of SNL in October 2021—have since been spotted hanging out together on several occasions. Host Seth Meyers blessedly decided to bring up the subject with Pete, telling him, “I want to address something. I want to confirm if it’s real, or rumor.” Pete, for his part, had the perfect response lined up to confirm whether or not the recent rumors that he’s dating the SKIMS founder, 41, are “true.”

“You know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this,” Pete began. “There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out,” the Guy Code alum joked, making a subtle segue to promote his new animated series, The Freak Brothers. “A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi. It’s a real thing.” Pete, you sly dog.

With that, the comedian was able to evade any further questions about his rumored relationship with the KKW Beauty founder. While his response didn’t provide any new details, the comedian also didn’t deny the speculation outright—so it’s entirely possible that there is still something percolating between Kim and Pete. The pair, who first sparked dating rumors after they were photographed holding hands on October 29, 2021, have since been spotted spending more time alone together. On November 2, 2021, Kim and Pete joined each other for a private rooftop dinner date at Campania’s in Pete’s native Staten Island, with a source telling Page Six at the time,” Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them.” The following day, the pair were seen on another date at Zero Bond in Manhattan, per TMZ.

While we may not know exactly what Pete thinks of his dating speculation with Kim, we do have an idea of what their exes make of it. Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, recently broke his silence on Kim and Pete’s relationship in an interview with Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs,” on November 4, 2021. During the interview, Kanye claimed that Kim is “still” his wife despite her filing for divorce from him in February 2021, saying at one point, “My wife—’cause she’s still my wife—ain’t no paperwork.”

The rapper—who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye—also hit back at Kim’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where she joked about their divorce. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he said. “That ain’t no joke to me…My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.” He added, “I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife’s ear. That publicist, I don’t f—k with her.”

Meanwhile, Pete’s ex-fiancée Ariana Grande doesn’t appear to be all that bothered by rumors that he’s dating Kim. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source told Hollywood Life on November 5, 2021. “She really doesn’t keep up with who her exes are dating and what’s going on in their personal lives because she’s solely focused on her own life and career. If he’s happy, then she’s all for it.” At least someone’s on board!

