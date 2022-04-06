Pete Just Met Kim’s Daughter North After Kanye Accused Him of Trying to ‘Destroy’ His Family

Quality time. Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids is clearly getting closer, now that the comedian was spotted driving around Los Angeles with girlfriend Kim’s daughter, North, on April 5, 2022, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

The King of Staten Island star was driving along with North and Kim’s niece, Penelope Disick, in a pink MOKE car around Scott Disick’s neighborhood. Scott and Pete were also seen in the same vehicle driving around earlier in the month. Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, gave the iconic car to Davidson as a Christmas gift.

The video of Pete’s outing with Kim’s daughter surfaced after the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s ex-husband Kanye posted a screenshot of a conversation between him and Pete on his Instagram in February 2021, where he claimed that he would never let Pete meet his kids.“I do hope [one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends,” wrote the SNL star. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Kanye wrote in the caption of his now-deleted Instagram post.

This isn’t the first time that the DONDA rapper was vocal about Pete’s interactions with his family. In a previous post, Kanye wrote the following: “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in the since-deleted post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”

Meanwhile, Pete let Kim meet his grandparents on the set of his movie on April 4, 2022, in Staten Island. The following day, Kanye also introduced his now-girlfriend Chaney Jones to his family during a close celebration. Kanye has been silent on social media about his family in recent weeks, with one of his reps stating that “he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

