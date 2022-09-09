Pete Feels ‘Awful’ Kim Is Still the ‘Main Target’ of Kanye’s Online Attacks– Here’s if He’ll ‘Be There’ For Her

A blast from the past. Pete Davidson feels really bad for Kim Kardashian after Kanye West’s latest Instagram attacks. A source close to The King of Staten Island star revealed how he felt of the DONDA artist’s latest attack on the Kardashian family.

A source told Hollywood Life on September 9, 2022, about Pete’s thoughts about the latest lash-out at Kim. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” the source said. They also revealed that Pete would support her no matter what. “When they were together, Kim relied a lot on Pete to be there and support her every time Kanye would go on these rants,” the source explained. “He knows she has a ton of loved ones around right now, but he hopes that she knows he’ll still be there for her if she ever needs a friend to be there and listen.”

Kanye attacked the Kardashian family on his Instagram this past week due to disagreements on where his and Kim’s children should go to school. The attacks started by shading Kim and her sister Kylie for posing for Playboy. “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” Kanye revealed in a now-deleted post directed to Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant. Kim and Kylie both posed for the magazine in 2007 and 2019, and seemed to put Momager Kris Jenner on full blast. He then went on to say, “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.” Kim and Kanye share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kanye argued that their kids should go to his new Donda Academy, but the person asked him to “stop.” Kanye replied, “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?” The conversation continued and the person relayed a message from Kris where she said, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name.“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Kanye first made the attacks on Pete on his Instagram back in February 2022. After news broke that Kim and Pete broke up, Kanye took to his Instagram on August 8, 2022, with a photo of a fake New York Times cover with the headline: “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.” “Skete” is Kanye’s derogatory nickname for Pete. An insider told Page Six on August 8, 2022, that Kim is mad at her ex-husband for posting the “Skete” post and that he was back to his “old ways.” “Kim is livid and incredibly upset. Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for his This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”

