Kim Just Gave Pete a Hickey After Kanye Asked Her to ‘Refrain’ From PDA—See the Photo

Less than a week after they were confirmed to be officially dating, we’ve been graced (or bombarded, depending on how you feel about these two) with a photo of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian hickey.

Pete and Kim were spotted out on another date together on Sunday, November 21—and photos from the evening, which you can view here at the Daily Mail, show the Saturday Night Live comedian sporting a quarter-sized hickey on his neck right below his left ear. Clearly, the couple appears to be taking a page out of sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker‘s PDA book, as they aren’t “trying to hide” their relationship in the slightest, per a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

The insider confirmed to the site that the KKW Beauty founder, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, dined at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday. While at their dinner, the pair “cuddled up and looked cozy,” the source said, noting that they were “talking very quietly” during their Italian meal. The insider added, “[At one point, Pete] flirtatiously whispered something into her ear.”

The couple, who arrived together in Pete’s Lamborghini SUV, left Giorgio Baldi holding hands before Pete opened the car door for Kim like a true gentleman. Based on photos from inside the car, the pair were all smiles once they settled in for their ride. As a source who previously spoke to Us noted, “Kim is “always” left “smiling and excited” after hanging out with Pete, who “makes her laugh” all the time when they hang out together.

The King of Staten Island star and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have been linked since late October 2021 after Kim hosted SNL earlier that month. They first sparked dating rumors around Halloween, when they were spotted holding hands at a theme park in California. According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life at the time, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, was not pleased about the outing. The rapper, who Kim filed for divorce from in February 2021, “did not like” their PDA in the slightest.

“Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider shared. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'” If Pete’s hickey is any indication, Ye will clearly have to get used to this soon enough.

