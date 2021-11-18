Kim & Pete Are Officially Dating a Day After They Went Instagram Official—Here’s What Kanye Thinks

It’s official! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are dating a month after they had their first kiss on national television. Page Six confirmed on November 18, 2021, that Kim and Pete are officially dating less than a year after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim and Pete were first linked in October 2021 after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. The photos came less than a month after the two kissed in a sketch on Saturday Night Live, which Pete is a cast member on. (Kim was the guest host of the episode.) A source told The Sun at the time that Kanye was “completely fine” with the sketch and that Kim told him about the kiss beforehand. “Kanye has no hurt feelings whatsoever about Kim kissing Pete Davidson,” the insider said. “She told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny.”

The rumors between Kim and Pete continued in November 2021 when they were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City, Pete’s hometown. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told Page Six at the time about their date at Campania on Staten Island. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out”

Though Kanye was “fine” with Kim’s SNL sketch with Pete, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that he wasn’t as cool with seeing her hold hands with another man. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider said. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'”

Confirmation of Kim and Pete‘s relationship comes a day after they went Instagram official for his 28th birthday. The two posed for a photo in matching Skims pajamas alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav for Flav’s Instagram post on November 17, 2021, in honor of Pete’s bday. The photo saw Kim pose with a peace sign as she sat on a couch next to Pete, who held up his middle finger. Next to Kim was Flav, who had his arms around her and Kris. “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” Flav captioned the Instagram post, which also included a second picture of Flav and Pete at the comedian’s birthday party.

The confirmation also comes weeks after a source told Us Weekly that Kim was officially “falling” for Pete. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” the insider said. The source also noted that Kim’s friends and family are “happy” and “eager’ for her to “have fun and be free” amid her divorce. According to the source, “everything flows well [when they’re together],” and Kim is “always” left “smiling and excited” after hanging out with Pete, who “makes her laugh.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.