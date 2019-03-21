Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Just Took a Huge Step in Their Relationship

Meet the parents! It seems like Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are the meet-the-parents stage of their relationship. This week, the Saturday Night Live cast-member was seen in the driver’s seat as he and Beckinsale’s parents left a restaurant in os Angeles. The couple went out for sushi at Nobu, where they were photographed with Beckinsale’s stepfather, Roy Battersby, and her mother, Judy Loe, after the meal.

This seems like a pretty big step for the new lovers who, in recent months, sources said were not interested in getting into anything serious. Just a month ago, a source told People magazine, “Kate’s not looking to get serious with someone. She wants to have fun with guys and date around.” E! had the same info from a source around the same time. “They spend most of their time on opposite coasts so it’s a casual thing,” the source explained. “But they are going to keep talking and having fun together.”

Last week, however, a source at People changed the tune and explained that the couple is, in fact, very excited about spending time together and aren’t afraid of getting more serious. “[Kate’s] very happy with Pete,” a source close to Beckinsale told the outlet. “They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”

Well, that definitely works out well for Beckinsale whose new flame is a pretty successful comedian on SNL. In fact, Davidson addressed the romance, as well as the striking 20-year-age gap between him and Beckinsale—for the first time on NBC’s late-night show. At the end of his appearance on Weekend Update, Davidson answered host Colin Jost’s question regarding new life developments. Jost prodded him saying, “like a new girlfriend.” Though hesitant at first, Davidson ended up opening up about the 45-year-old actress.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” Davidson replied. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

He then went on to list quite a long number of people who could answer any questions about age differences in a relationship, including “Alec Baldwin, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King…” Hah.

The couple definitely seems happy— and totally OK with PDA.

Here they are on March 3 at MSG, sharing some special PDA once they made it on the Jumbotron.