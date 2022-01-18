Pete Davidson Just Hired Extra Security After Kanye Threatened to ‘Beat His Ass’ For Dating Kim

Not taking any chances. Pete Davidson and Kanye West‘s “Eazy” drama isn’t over. Pete and Kanye made headlines on January 14, 2022, when Kanye’s new song, “Eazy,” featuring The Game, leaked and included a lyric about how he wants to “beat” Pete for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, amid their divorce.

“God saved me from that crash Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?)” Kanye raps in “Eazy.” After the song leaked, a source told Radar Online that Pete—who has been dating Kim since October 2021—has hired extra to protect him from Kanye’s threats. “Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” the insider said.

According to the source, Pete—who was engaged to Ariana Grande from June to October 2018—had never worked with a security team until he started dating Kim. “Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim is a totally different level of fame. Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price,” the insider said. “As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

The source continued, “Pete isn’t taking any chances. Whenever he is out with Kim, they use her security. But now Pete needs his own security when he is out alone. He is still Pete, but now Pete comes with a 6’1, 220 lbs security guard.” Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumors in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. The photos came weeks after they kissed in a sketch on SNL. A week after the photos, Kim and Pete were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City. The two confirmed their relationship on November 18, 2021, when they were photographed holding hands again.

A source told HollywoodLife in November 2021 that Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West—whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021—was “put off” by photos of her and Pete holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,’” the insider said.

The source also claimed that Kanye asked Kris for details about Kim’s romance with Pete but the momager “wasn’t giving up anything.” The insider continued, “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him.”

Kanye, for his part, has been dating actress Julia Fox since January 2022. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” Julia wrote in an article for Interview magazine at the time. She also confirmed in the article that she and Kanye met on New Year’s Eve 2021 and started dating soon after. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she wrote.

