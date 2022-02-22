Pete Just Shaded Kanye With a Cryptic Video After Ye Called Him a ‘D–khead’ For Dating Kim

Putting in his two cents. After multiple posts attacking him, comedian Pete Davidson shaded Kanye West with a cryptic Youtube video linked on his Instagram bio.

The 28-year-old comedian shared a Youtube video containing a scene from The King of Comedy where Rupert Pupkin, played by Robert DeNiro, says “Better to be a king for a night, than a schmuck for a lifetime.” Though not directly referring to Kanye, many fans assumed that it was about the feud between the Donda rapper and the Saturday Night Live comedian. “I’ll always love Kanye but he definitely is handling this poorly and Pete is being a real man about it,” one commenter wrote in response the video. Another comment sympathizes with Pete: “I’m proud of Pete for how he has been handling this whole ordeal. He’s really mature, hoping he’s doing okay.”

The comments refer to Kanye’s now-deleted rants about Pete on his Instagram. The 44-year-old rapper posted a caption attacking him “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD, I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX-BOYFRIEND.” He had also written a scathing line about him in “My Life Was Never Eazy,” where he raps “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Pete’s shady post is just the latest installment of the ongoing saga between him and Ye. The move comes after Pete quietly rejoined Instagram after a nearly two-year-long hiatus, at which point his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, unfollowed her ex-husband Kanye West on Instagram. Before the video post, Pete had been quiet about his relationship and his part in Kim and Kanye’s divorce. He was reportedly “trying to stay away” from the rapper and focusing on his current relationship with Kim. Kim, for her part, filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and started a relationship with Pete later that year.

However, this is not the comedian’s first jab at Kanye. The SNL star appeared on Weekend Update in 2018, with the famous viral video where he jokingly said, “Make Kanye 2006 Again” and criticized Kanye for not taking his medications for his mental health.