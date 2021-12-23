Here’s What Pete Really Thinks About Kanye Asking Kim to Get Back Together Amid Their Romance

After dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for a while now, what does Pete Davidson think of Kanye West’s reunion pleas to Kim Kardashian? According to a new report by Us Weekly, the Saturday Night Live star isn’t bothered by the rapper’s continuous attempts to reconcile his relationship with his estranged wife.

Pete and Kim’s relationship began in October 2021. Since then, the comedian, 28, and the SKIMS founder, 41, have been out together on several dates and are even reportedly considering spending the holidays together. All the while, Kanye has continued to profess his love and intentions for the KKW Beauty founder, following her divorce filing in February 2021. Pete, for his part, isn’t threatened. As a source told Us Weekly, “Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim.” The insider went on to add that Pete is both “laid-back and understanding” about the situation.

As the pair’s relationship continues to progress, the insider also revealed to Us Weekly on December 23, 2021, they are “still having fun.” The source added that Kim has already met Pete’s mother, noting, “Pete’s mom [Amy Davidson] really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet.”

The pair first hit things off when the reality star made her hosting debut on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. At that time, a source told Us Weekly, “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty.” This soon resulted in the two exchanging numbers and beginning to hang out, but “SNL was their first real one-on-one opportunity to connect,” the source revealed.

Shortly after sharing the screen, Kim and Pete have been spotted at multiple locations in Los Angeles and New York, which led to speculation about the pair’s dating status. In November 2021, an insider told Us Weekly, “He makes her feel good, and she’s excited to see what happens. Everything flows well [when they’re together].” The rumors were soon confirmed later that month.

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder, 44, back in February 2021. The two have four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. Since the announcement of their divorce, the “Heartless” rapper has consistently shared his hopes of repairing their relationship. In December 2021, during a performance at his Free Larry Hoover Los Angeles benefit concert, he sang his song “Runaway.” While performing the song, he changed the lyrics to, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.