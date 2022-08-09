Pete Is in Trauma Therapy After His Breakup With Kim—Here’s How Kanye ‘Triggered’ Him

Seeking help. Pete Davidson’s feud with Kanye West and his relationship with Kim Kardashian is putting him in therapy. An insider revealed that the former Saturday Night Live star sought treatment after he was bullied by the Yeezys founder online.

A source told People on August 8, 2022, that Pete is dealing with Kanye’s backlash through therapy. The source confirmed that since April, he “has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.” On Kim’s part, “she’s been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship.” News of the two splitting up broke on August 5, 2022, and the insider added that Pete is paying attention to his own life, “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was part of the reason for their split “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” Kim has four kids with Kanye: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

Kanye went back to bullying Pete on social media after news of the breakup broke. In the first time in months, Kanye took to his Instagram on August 8, 2022, with a photo of a fake New York Times cover with the headline: “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.” “Skete” is Kanye’s derogatory nickname for Pete. One of the first times that the Yeezy designer used the nickname was in an Instagram post in February 2022 when Kanye claimed that he had “ran” Pete “off” of Instagram by making fun of him after Pete remade his Instagram and then deleted it shortly after. “Ran Skete off the gram,” Kanye wrote at the time. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.” However, a source told Page Six that “Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media,” as the comedian had many other personal reasons for leaving the app. “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” the source shared. “[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life.”

An insider also told Page Six on August 8, 2022, that Kim is very angry at Kanye for going back to his “old ways.” “Kim is livid and incredibly upset. Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately. Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for his This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.” The source also reported that the divorce is still proceeding.

In a since-deleted post that he posted in February 2022, Ye referred to Pete as “Skete” before accusing him of trying to “destroy” his family. “Hold your spouse close,” the Donda artist wrote in the post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.” In another post, Ye called Pete a “d–khead” before alleging that he once dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

The rapper also shared alleged private messages from Kim, who was worried about her boyfriend’s safety following Ye’s attacks on Instagram. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” one alleged message read.” Ye, for his part, responded by asking his fans not to harm “Skete” physically. “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” he wrote at the time.

