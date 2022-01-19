Pete Thinks It’s ‘Hilarious’ Kanye Wants to ‘Beat’ His ‘Ass’ For Dating Kim Before They’re Even Divorced

Jokes on him. Pete Davidson’s response to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s “Eazy” drama shows how unbothered he is by his girlfriend’s estranged husband.

Pete and Kanye made headlines on January 14, 2022, when Kanye’s new song, “Eazy,” featuring The Game, leaked and included a lyric about how he wants to “beat” Pete for dating Kim amid their divorce. “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?)” Kanye raps in “Eazy.”

A source told Page Six on January 18, 2022, that Pete isn’t threatened by Kanye and finds the lyrics “hilarious.” “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” the insider said. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, Kanye and Kim] is hilarious. He loves it.” The source continued, “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden.”

The comments come after a source told Radar Online that Pete had hired extra security to protect him from Kanye’s threats. “Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” the insider said.

According to the source, Pete, who was engaged to Ariana Grande from June to October 2018, had never worked with a security team until he started dating Kim. “Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim is a totally different level of fame. Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price,” the insider said. “As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed.”

The source continued, “Pete isn’t taking any chances. Whenever he is out with Kim, they use her security. But now Pete needs his own security when he is out alone. He is still Pete, but now Pete comes with a 6’1, 220 lbs security guard.”

As for his relationship with Kim, Page Six’s source claimed that Kanye’s “craziness” has actually made Pete and Kim closer. “The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” the insider said. The source continued, “Kim and Pete can talk to each other about what is going on. It’s nice to have someone to share concerns with.”

A source also told Us Weekly on January 19, 2022, that Kim and Pete are “very happy” despite their drama with Kanye. “[They] laugh and feel comfortable during this rough time,” the insider said. The source also confirmed that Kanye’s threats against Pete hasn’t affected him and Kim. “It’s not impacting their relationship at all,” the insider said. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

Despite their serious relationship, another source told Page Six that Pete has yet to meet Kim’s kids with Kanye: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. “Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim’s kids, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him,” the insider said.

Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumors in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. The photos came weeks after they kissed in a sketch on SNL. A week after the photos, Kim and Pete were seen on back-to-back dates in New York City. The two confirmed their relationship on November 18, 2021, when they were photographed holding hands again.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

