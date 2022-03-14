Pete Just Told Kanye to ‘Grow the F—k Up’ in Texts Bragging About Being ‘in Bed’ With Kim

Taking a stand. In a series of recently leaked Pete Davidson Kanye texts, the Saturday Night Live comedian came to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s defense after her ex, Kanye “Ye” West, repeatedly criticized her parenting choices on social media.

Pete’s friend, standup comedian Dave Sirius, shared a series of since-deleted snaps of the alleged texts to his Instagram account on March 13, 2022, captioning the screenshots, “A message from Pete.” In the first message, the King of Staten Island star, 28, introduced himself to Kanye as “Skete,” the obscene nickname that Ye has ascribed to the comedian in dozens of since-deleted posts on social media in recent weeks. “Yo it’s Skete,” Pete allegedly wrote. “Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this.” The comedian went on to defend his girlfriend Kim and praise her parenting skills after Ye’s repeated call-outs about their kids. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and Kanye, 44, share daughters North, 8, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom,” the alleged texts read. “I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Kanye quickly replied to Pete’s message, pointing out his use of profanity before asking him to reveal where he was. “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?” Ye asked, to which Pete hit back at the rapper with a shirtless selfie of him laying in bed. “In bed with your wife,” Pete replied. You can see Pete’s selfie in TMZ’s carousel of the text exchange.

The tense conversation continued, with Pete inviting Kanye to meet up in person to settle their issues. “I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b***h boy and talk,” Pete wrote. “You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p***y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.”

Although Ye offered to meet with Pete at his Sunday Service, the comedian insisted on dealing with the Donda rapper privately and requested that the two meet at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he claimed to be staying at the time. “Why don’t we meet after Sunday service and saints game…I’ll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man,” Pete offered, before cautioning Kanye’s behavior toward his family. “What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life,” he continued. “Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”

However, Ye insisted upon meeting at his Sunday Service. Pete stressed that he had no plans to make their discussion “public,” explaining, “I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about.” He went on to say, “My offer stands. I wish you’d man up for once in your life.”

Pete also appealed to Kanye by talking about their shared struggles with mental health, telling the rapper that he wants to “help” him. “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too,” Pete wrote. “It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.” He went on to tell Kanye that he has protected him from ridicule and even prevented SNL and other comedians from making fun of him throughout his divorce from Kim.

“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me,” he began. “I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they’ve wanted to do for months,” Pete wrote, adding, “I’ve stopped stand up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there.”

He concluded, “I have your back even though you treat me like s**t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.” While Ye didn’t appear to respond over text, we’ll be keeping an eye out for his reply on social media.

