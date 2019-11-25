These Photos of Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Making Out Poolside Are…A Lot

As much as we wish the rumors weren’t true, Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber’s make-out photos seem to prove that these two are, indeed, a thing. Now we wouldn’t normally be so vehemently opposed to good ol’ PDA—after all, we know another celebrity couple or two (ahem, Shawmila? Miley and Cody?) who can’t quite keep their hands off of each other in public. But we’re not nearly as comfy with this situation, considering that 26-year-old Pete is out here dating Cindy Crawford’s just-turned-18 daughter. But I digress. You’re here for the photos, and well, they are just as upsetting.

A fair warning: What you’re about to witness is a very heavily tattooed Pete caught in a fully mouth-breathing, tongue-reaching make-out session with Kaia. And what’s wild is that they look properly chuffed to get caught on camera doing it! (As if Kaia’s “P” necklace wasn’t enough to confirm they’re an item?)

Something inside me also wants to believe that they were just pulling our leg with this one, much like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s fish-mouthed make-out video on Instagram. Alas, knowing Pete’s “love language,” this cringy display of affection is exactly the kind of extra he’s used to pulling with his dates. But first, check out the (unfortunate) photo in question, below:

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he said in an interview with PAPER last week. You know, the one where he also delivered some hot takes on LGBTQ+ folks and women in entertainment? That’s the one.

“I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible,” he added. Welp. Guess he didn’t make his recent flame, Kate Beckinsale, feel like a princess—that was over, fast.

Hopefully, Kaia is feeling “as special as possible” instead, at this Miami resort with her new man. Not that we’re…here for it, or anything.