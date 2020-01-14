We’re Proud Pete Davidson Is Taking a Break From Kaia Gerber to Seek Mental Health Treatment

You know how the saying goes: Before loving someone else, you need to learn to love yourself. It’s definitely something to keep in mind when we think about Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber’s breakup reason. Pete, 26, felt it was time to prioritize his mental health again in the new year by checking himself into a rehabilitation program. It’s a hard step to take, but one that certainly deserves support. What it means for his relationship with 18-year-old model girlfriend Kaia, however, is a different story. The pair are officially on a break as the comedian enters his journey of mental wellness.

Right before the new year, the Saturday Night Live star announced on-air that he was “going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces.” Fans immediately understood this to mean what’s already transpired: Pete was checking into rehab again. It’s not the first time Pete has sought out serious professional help for his battles with mental illness, making this the second stay for the star.

“It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn’t wait any longer,” said an E! News source. “This is his second time seeking treatment, his first being in 2016.”