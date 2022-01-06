Kanye’s New Girlfriend Did a Sexy Photoshoot With Pete Before His Romance With Kim

Full circle. Pete Davidson and Julia Fox did a photoshoot together before their romances with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and you need to see the pictures.

Pete, who started dating Kim in October 2021, and Julia, who was first linked to Kanye in January 2022, played boyfriend and girlfriend, Barbie and Ken, for a Paper magazine issue titled “Break the Internet” in November 2019. The photoshoot, which was produced by Emily Ratajkowski’s husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, saw Pete and Julia, who is best known for her role in 2019’s Uncut Gems, pose as the toy characters in various scenarios, such as Julia in a lawn chair as Pete watered the plants and the two in a bedroom as Pete laid in Julia’s lap.

“There’s no happy medium with me, which I think is really fun. It’s either like, ‘Oh, that guy’s awesome,’ or it’s like, ‘I hope that guy fucking falls off of a cliff.’ But it’s sad and it sucks. When enough people call you ugly, it definitely gets to you. For me, personally, I can’t block that stuff out. That’s why I had to get rid of the Internet and stuff,” Pete told Paper magazine at the time.

In the interview, Pete, who was dating Kaia Gerber at the time, talked about how he is in relationships. “My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he said at the time. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.” He continued, “But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it’s very off-putting to some … It’s something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better.”

Pete was first linked to Kim, whom he kissed in a sketch on Saturday Night Live, in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands. A source told Us Weekly in December 2021 that Kanye—who separated from Kim in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage—“absolutely despises” Pete for his relationship with his estranged wife. “Kanye absolutely despises Kim dating Pete,” the insider said. “He is so jealous.” The source continued, “Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

Julia, for her part, was first linked to Kanye in January 2022 after they were seen on back-to-back dates in Miami, Florida. A source confirmed to The New York Post at the time that the two are dating. “Julia and Ye are dating,” the insider said. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.” The insider continued, “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.” While in Miami, Julia was asked about her romance with Kanye by the paparazzi, and didn’t confirm or deny their relationship. “I don’t know,” she said when asked about her relationship status with Ye.

