Pete Just Got a Tattoo in Honor of His & Kim’s 1st Kiss—See His Shirtless Pic

Inked up again. Pete Davidson’s Jasmine and Aladdin tattoo has a significant meaning. His girlfriend, Kim Kardashian posted pictures of her and Pete with a never-before-seen tattoo on her Instagram on July 11, 2022.

Fans were very quick to catch on to Pete’s new ink in Kim’s new Instagram post with her boyfriend. The SKKN founder posted a slideshow of her with Pete who was shirtless in all of the photos. In the first photo, a new tattoo can be seen that says “Jasmine to my Aladdin,” which references their Saturday Night Live sketch where they both played the main characters from Disney’s Aladdin. The sketch also featured their first kiss together.

The Aladdin tattoo could be seen right next to Pete’s tattoos that reference Kim’s kids. The 28-year-old King of Staten Island actor’s neck tattoo was first seen while he was leaving a standup show on April 29, 2022. The letters on that tattoo stand for the initials of Kim and her kids, in order from oldest to youngest. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Pete also has a tattoo referencing Kim and her legal career that says “My girl is a lawyer.”

This isn’t the first time that Pete had done something very sentimental with their first kiss moment. Kim appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Hulu’s The Kardashians when she told the late-night talk show host that Pete gifted her the whole rug along with the costumes they wore in the sketch for her Valentine’s Day present. He even got her the genie lamp prop that they used. Kimmel then bragged to the family that Pete gave Kim a whole bouquet of roses before her appearance on the late-night show.

Kim recalled the time that she hit Pete up after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. In a confessional featured in an episode of The Kardashians, she said, “I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…’” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.”

