Pete Just Joined Instagram—& Kanye Is Already Following Him After Calling Him a ‘D–khead’

Keeping up with…Pete? As soon as news broke of Pete Davidson’s Instagram launch, the Saturday Night Live star quickly received a familiar follower: Kanye West.

The “Runaway” rapper, 44, was among the first to follow the comedian, 28, when he joined the social media platform late on February 16, 2022. Not only did he follow Pete’s Instagram, but Kanye—who now goes by Ye—also made sure to announce his decision in a since-deleted post of his own. “FOLLOWED,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of Pete’s account. While Pete has yet to follow the rapper back, he is, unsurprisingly, following his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. In addition, the SNL comic is following actor Sebastian Stan.

Pete’s return to Instagram marks the fourth time in four years that he’s uninstalled and re-installed the app. In 2018, the King of Staten Island actor announced his decision to leave the platform to preserve his mental health. “No, there’s nothing wrong. No, nothing happened. No, there’s nothing cryptic about anything,” he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time before deleting all of his posts. “I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform.”

He continued, “The internet is an evil place, and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point.”

Two years later, Pete reiterated his feelings about Instagram during an appearance on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” in March 2020, noting that leaving social media “really improved my mental health.” He added, “I don’t think it’s good for anybody, but especially anybody who has a job around this stuff,” he said in March 2020.

Interestingly, Pete’s return to social media comes as his girlfriend’s estranged husband continues to diss him on Instagram. In recent weeks, Ye has shared a series of since-deleted Instagram posts blasting the comedian amid his relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper. In one post, the rapper slammed Pete, calling him a “dirty ass” before noting he would never allow the comedian to meet his children with Kim. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in the since-deleted post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”

In another post, Ye shared a photo Kim and Pete out on a date before alleging that the comedian dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

According to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife just hours before Pete’s Instagram launch, the comedian is trying his best to avoid Ye’s outbursts. “Pete has obviously never been in a situation like this before so understandably, he’s still trying to figure out how to navigate this whole thing,” the insider told the site on February 16, 2022. “Pete isn’t afraid of Kanye, but he does wish that all of this drama was behind Kim. The best thing Pete knows how to do is just be there for Kim and try to be as supportive a boyfriend as possible.”

