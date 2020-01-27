Kaia Gerber & Kate Beckinsale Shared this Grammys Party Just Like They Share an Ex

Awkward? Sort of fun? Who knows. Pete Davidson’s exes Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale attended a Grammys 2020 party yesterday evening without realizing they were both going to show up to the same one, according to Page Six. Kaia, 18, and Kate, 26 both managed to kick back after music’s biggest night at The Chainsmoker’s very own “Party For No Reason” for their Jaja Tequila brand at a private mansion located in Hollywood Hills, CA. Honestly, not a bad place to run into someone you may or may not want to see.

Lucky for them, there were plenty of people in attendance to distract themselves with. Not only were Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers there; others like Hailee Steinfeld, Larsa Pippen, Jared Goff, and baseball player Giancarlo Stanton also came to party.

According to a source on site, the ladies did seem to avoid each other over the course of the night. “Though they didn’t flock to a corner to commiserate, the ladies were both with their respective crews dancing and laughing,” said the source.

Model Kaia and Kate, an actress, both dated SNL comedian Pete Davidson, 26, recently. Pete started dating Kate shortly after his split from ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande (As for Ari, she literally just shaded the heck out of Pete during her Grammys performance—but that’s neither here nor there.) Things went well between Kate and Pete for a few weeks, but they broke up shortly after sharing that they were “slowing things down” in their relationship.

Pete seems to have a thing for pumping the breaks on his relationships. After splitting from Kate, the comedian soon started dating Kaia. The pair had a steamy few weeks—they went on vacation together and shared some serious PDA—but things started moving too fast to the point that it was seemingly getting in the way of Pete’s ability to manage his mental health.

Pete and Kaia decided to “take a break” while he checked into a rehab program, and since then, it seems things have fizzled out altogether for these two. I wonder if Kate and Kaia talked about all that—unlikely, but hey, wouldn’t you love to hear that conversation!