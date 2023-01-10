Pete Was Seen on a Date With His Former Co-Star Weeks After His Split from Emrata—A Look Back at His Exes

Scroll To See More Images

New year, new lady. If you’re a comedy fan or someone who’s obsessed with celebrity dating lives, you might be wondering: who is Pete Davidson dating after a fling with EmRata has seemingly come to an end?

The King of Staten Island star is absolutely no stranger to playing the field. Ever since his rise in NBC’s sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, he’s been either spotted in public with some of the most famous, beautiful women in showbiz or rumored to be dating them in secret, whether it’s big names like Kate Beckinsale or Kim Kardashian. His dating legacy was cemented into pop culture when Ariana Grande commented on his BDE aka his “Big D*ck Energy”. Well, with the number of women he swooned with over the last decade, here’s a list of who Pete Davidson dated, and also who Pete Davidson is dating now.

Who is Pete Davidson dating?

Chase Sui Wonders (2023 – present)

Pete Davidson was recently seen with Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders at a New York Rangers game in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, January 9, 2022. According to some eyewitnesses to TMZ, the two were cuddling while watching something on the comedian’s phone in a cafe in Brooklyn. In the photos, which you can see here, the actress wrapped her arm around Davidson as she leaned in closer and the pair allegedly shared a few kisses.

Emily Ratajkowski (2022)

Pete Davidson had a brief but notable fling with Emily Ratajkowski. Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip on her Instagram stories that the two were on a date in Brooklyn, New York. “CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLL,” the message said. A second message said, “His hands were all over her and they’re clearly, clearly hooking up.” It certainly seems likely. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail and published on November 17, 2022, show the SNL alum and author with their arms around each other while inside the lobby of her West Village apartment building (see the photos here). Worth noting, too, that they’re kind of matching the same.

However before the new year rang in, a source told Page Six that the two had gone their separate ways. “Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” the source said, adding that that’s “fine with both of them”.

Kim Kardashian (2021 – 2022)

The definitive couple of 2022. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship was a huge cultural moment for any Kardashian fan. Kim and Pete met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021 when the Skims founder hosted an episode of the famous sketch comedy show. Kim recalled the moment that she wanted to be closer to Pete on an episode of The Kardashians.

She remembered the time that she hit Pete up after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. In a confessional featured in an episode of The Kardashians, she said, “I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I texted him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…’” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.” Pete also has a tattoo commemorating the moment. The tattoo says “Jasmine to my Aladdin,” which references their Saturday Night Live sketch where they both played the main characters from Disney’s Aladdin. The sketch also featured their first kiss together.

A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” A the time, Pete was filming a movie in Australia, while Kim is based in Calabasas, California, where she lives with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm (Kim shares her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2019.)

According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Pete’s 13-year age difference was part of the reason for their split “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice.” The source continued, “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” The insider also revealed that Kim’s businesses, including Skims, KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKKN, have made keeping a relationship difficult for her. “[She’s] totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Phoebe Dynevor (2021)

Pete Davidson dated Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Pete and Phoebe met at a gathering in NYC and really hit it off. They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them],” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently.” During their relationship, Pete would fly across the pond to see Phoebe on her off days or even close to her hometown, which is where they were spotted by a high schooler for the first time.

However, things came to an end when Pete and Phoebe split in August 2021 after five months of dating. A source told Us Weekly at the time that distance played a part in their breakup. Pete lived in New York City, while Phoebe is from London. “The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain,” the source said. “[They] had a great time while they were together.”

Kaia Gerber (2019 – 2020)

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson dated in 2019. They met after they walked in the Alexander Wang fashion show in New York City. They were friends first and didn’t hit it off romantically until October 2019. They shared multiple mutual friends, so it was no surprise when the pair became a couple and Kaia was seen wearing a P necklace.

However, at the start of the new year (and decade) in 2020, Pete felt it was time to prioritize his mental health again in the new year by checking himself into a rehabilitation program. It’s a hard step to take, but one that certainly deserves support. The pair officially broke up in January as the comedian entered his journey of mental wellness.

Margaret Qualley (2019)

Right before Kaia, Pete had a fling with Margaret Qualley. The two dated for three months spanning from August to October 2019. Us Weekly broke the news that Pete and Margaret were dating. Per a source, “They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him.” To add on to the intensity of their relationship, Margaret’s mom, Andie MacDowell, told People that Margaret and Pete have “a beautiful relationship.”

She continued”I FaceTimed with Pete the other day…or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete, that’s what it was. She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” she adds. “They have a nice relationship.” However, they called it quits in 2019, right before his debut with Kaia.

Kate Beckinsale (2019)

A rebound for the books. After his breakup with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson notoriously hooked up with Kate Beckinsale for a couple of months in 2019. After a bunch of paparazzi snaps were published, a source told Us Weekly at the time that Kate “likes young guys who make her laugh” and that Pete was “exactly her type.” The two split in May 2019, with another source telling Us Weekly at the time that Kate and Pete had “more friendly of a vibe [than] romantic.”

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020, Pete joked that “all of [his] uncles freaked out” when news broke of his relationship with Kate. He also called the actress “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Ariana Grande (2018)

Thank u, next! The relationship that put Pete on the grid. Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dated and were briefly engaged in 2018. The two met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Grande was a musical guest and Davidson was a cast member, in 2016 and remained friends. Grande and Davidson got engaged in June 2018 after dating for several weeks. However, they called it off on October of that year. Pete was subsequently one of the subjects of her song “thank u, next.”

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that he knew his relationship with Grande was over after her ex Mac Miller’s accidental overdose in September 2018. “I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here,’” said Davidson. “I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’” He continued, “I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that shit is like. All I do know is that she really loved the shit out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was fucked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

Cazzie David (2016 – 2018)

Pete Davidson dated the comedian and daughter of Larry David, Cazzie David from 2016 to 2018. The. two reportedly met on In May 2018, Davidson revealed that they’d split up during an interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg. Davidson revealed, “We’re not together anymore,” but had nothing but kind words for his ex, telling Rosenberg, that she’s a “very talented girl” and that “she’ll do great, she’ll be fine.”

In her collection of essays, No One Asked For This, Cazzie revealed what she found out after they broke up. After a particularly bad spell, the Umbrella Academy star initiated a “break” with Pete. According to her, however, when she reached back out to the comedian two days later deciding that she’d made a mistake, he had already moved on. He reportedly told her that he was “happier than he’d ever been” before officially dumping her two days later via text. And a day after that, Cazzie learned that he was dating Ariana Grande via Instagram.

Carly Aquilino (2015)

Pete Davidson briefly dated fellow comedian Carly Aquilino in 2015. There’s not much known about their relationship but she did also star in Pete’s movie The King of Staten Island in 2019.

