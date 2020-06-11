Pete Davidson’s Dating History Goes Back Further Than Ariana Grande

Scroll To See More Images

By now, most of us can name one or two exes in Pete Davidson’s dating history. Since his news-breaking relationship with Ariana Grande in 2018, the Saturday Night Live cast member’s love life has been reported on hundreds of times. But while his relationship with Grande is what arguably made him a household names for thousands of fans, the comedian’s dating history dates back further than his whirlwind romance with the “Thank U Next” singer.

In a November 2019 interview with Paper magazine, Davidson opened up about what he’s like in a relationship. “My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he said at the time. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that.”

The comedian also got candid about what his first relationship in the spotlight taught him. “I think when you first get in a relationship and you’re on television, you don’t realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you’re pretty much announcing to the world your relationship,” he said.

He continued, “I didn’t know that because I know couples that are together that I followed that, you know, are my homies that work at Best Buy, and when they post each other’s picture all the time and there are no articles written about it or they’re not followed around, you forget that you have to approach it differently, which is really difficult for both [people in the relationship], because the second [the public] knows you’re together, it’s already against you. You’re losing. Because now they know you’re together, if you’re not [seen together], they know something went wrong. As opposed to like…people date. People date and are friends.”

To keep track of the King of Staten Island star’s love life, we looked back on every famous relationship he’s had. Read about his dating history ahead.

Carly Aquilino (2015)

Aquilino, a comedian and host of MTV’s Girl Code, was Davidson’s first famous relationship. The two dated for some time in 2015 before he moved on with Cazzie David (more on that later.) Four years after their breakup, Davidson reunited with his ex-girlfriend at his Huntington, New York, comedy show in February 2019. one of Davidson’s friends also took to his Instagram Stories at the time to share a photo of the comedian and Aquilino, along with some more pals.

Cazzie David (May 2016 – Early 2018)

The SNL cast member and David, the daughter of actor Larry David, dated from May 2016 to early 2018. He dated Ariana Grande soon after. In a September 2018 interview with Howard Stern, the comedian explained why he moved on from his ex-girlfriend so quickly. “Timing, I feel like, is everything. We both were in a similar situation at the same time,” Davidson said, referencing Grande’s recent split from Mac Miller. It also seems like David is over the relationship. In a May 2019 interview with Us Weekly, the comedienne’s mom, Laurie, said that her daughter is “so over” Davidson and and that he’s not even in her “consciousness.”

Ariana Grande (May 2018 – October 2018)

Grande and Davidson’s whirlwind romance started in May 2018. The couple first met in 2016 when Ari was the musical host on SNL and acted with Davidson in a sketch, but it wasn’t until two years later that they dated. The couple got engaged in June 2019 after a few weeks of dating. However, their romance was short-lived, as by October 2019, their relationship had already ended. After Davidson shaded his ex-girlfriend on SNL, Grande went on to write and release her hit song “Thank U Next,” which speaks to how each of her exes has taught her something, including Davidson.

Kate Beckinsale (January 2019 – April 2019)

Beckinsale, who’s 20 years older than Davidson, was his first public relationship after his publicized breakup with Grande. The couple dated for four months from January 2019 to April 2019 after they were first seen flirting at a Golden Globes after party. While the fling was fun (the two went viral for their kiss at a sports game), the couple split in April of that year, with sources noting that their relationship was “less serious” and “less romantic” and “more friendly.”

Margaret Qualley (August 2019 – October 2019)

Qualley and Davidson dated for two months from August to October 2019. While the romance with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress was short-lived, a source told Us Weekly at the time of their split that Davidson and Qualley “remain friends.”

Kaia Gerber (November 2019 to January 2020)

A month after his breakup from Qualley, Davidson went on to date Kaia Gerber, the model daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The relationship lasted a couple months before Davidson and Gerber went their separate ways. Their split came weeks after Davidson joked that he was headed back to rehab for mental health issues.