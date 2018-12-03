This Video of Pete Davidson at Dinner While ‘Thank U, Next’ Is Playing Is Awkward AF

It’s been two months since Pete Davidson broke up with Ariana Grande, but his relationship—and her music—continue to haunt him. The 25-year-old was seen at a restaurant this week in New York when a fan recorded him as the exact time his ex-girlfriend’s song “Thank U, Next” was playing. Needless to say, the video is awkward AF.

The video, which was recorded and posted on Twitter by user @stevendotthomas, shows Davidson talking to anonymous woman as “Thank U, Next” starts playing. According to Thomas, the moment happened at Cafeteria at 3 a.m. after Davidson’s performance on Saturday Night Live that night.

Though Thomas first thought that Davidson was on a date, employees at a the restaurant later confirmed that he was in an interview. Thomas also claimed that he talked to his waiter, who also served Davidson and told the fan that he purposely played “Thank U, Next” once he learned that the SNL star was at the restaurant.

As many know, Davidson is one of exes Grande named in “Thank U, Next,” which treks her last four relationships and why she’s thankful for each one. “Even almost got married. And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” Grande sings in the song. The singer also recently referenced her ex in her “Thank U, Next” music video, which released on Friday and featured a scene in which Grande writes in a Burn Book (à la Mean Girls) and apologizes to Davidson for leaving. “Sry I dipped,” Grande wrote. “I love u always.” Grande accompanied the apology with the name Pete in a heart and the word “HUUUUUUGE,” which might be a reference to the time Grande joked about Davidson’s “10-inch” penis.

There’s no doubt that it was a dirty move for Davidson’s waiter to play “Thank U, Next” while he was there, but hey, at least we got a priceless video.