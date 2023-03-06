Pete & His New GF Just Crashed Their Car into a House—Here’s If They’re OK After They Lost Control at ‘High Speed’

A busy day for dates. Pete Davidson was in a car accident with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders on March 4, 2023. It’s not clear whether the former Saturday Night Live star was behind the wheel while his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star was in the passenger seat.

TMZ broke the news on March 5, 2023. Law enforcement sources told the gossip site that they were involved in a car accident Saturday night around 11 PM. He was behind the wheel of a Mercedes and driving at a high rate of speed through the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills. There were no reported injuries.

According to the sources, he lost control of the vehicle which hopped a curb, took out a fire hydrant and then proceeded to slam into the side of a nearby house. There was considerable damage to the car and to the lawn of the house that had skid marks from the accident. The preliminary view is that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident but an investigation is currently underway. No arrests were made on the spot, and Pete and Chase were not cited either. According to a video sent to TMZ, Pete was seen talking to authorities and the homeowners promptly after the crash.

What happened with Pete Davidson’s car accident? Earlier in the day, Pete and Chase were spotted together in Kauai, Hawaii acting very couple-y and packing on the PDA. According to Daily Mail, the two were seen publicly hugging and kissing and seemed to ask someone to take pictures of them embracing and smooching using the Generation actress’s cell phone camera.

Pete and Chase have been reportedly together since December 2022. The couple was first spotted together at a New York Rangers game in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, January 9, 2022. According to some eyewitnesses to TMZ, the two were cuddling while watching something on the comedian’s phone in a cafe in Brooklyn. In the photos, which you can see here, the actress wrapped her arm around Davidson as she leaned in closer and the pair allegedly shared a few kisses.

The duo also played a couple in the A24 movie. Chase revealed how she felt working with The King Of Staten Island actor. She told The Face magazine that Davidson was “hilarious” and she really enjoyed her time working with him on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies. “We had a lot of dark exchanges in the movie, so it was nice to have some relief outside of that, to have a good guy who can bring levity and humour to the role,” she said. “He’s also a total pro who’s very good at dramatic acting, which I’m so excited for everyone to see.”

A source dished to Us Weekly that the two immediately had a connection while working on the movie too. “Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” an insider told Us Weekly of the pair in February 2023. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.” The source added that they hang out “all the time” but weren’t ready to go public with their romance. The duo have “overnight dates, cook together and go out together,” and are “absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren’t open about it yet.”

The new couple emerged weeks after Pete was linked to Emily Ratajkowski. Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip on her Instagram stories that Pete and EmRata were on a date in Brooklyn, New York. “CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS ANON PLS. EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLL,” the message said. A second message said, “His hands were all over her and they’re clearly, clearly hooking up.” It certainly seems likely. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail and published on November 17, 2022, show the SNL alum and author with their arms around each other while inside the lobby of her West Village apartment building (see the photos here). Worth noting, too, that they’re kind of matching the same.

However before the new year rang in, a source told Page Six that the two had gone their separate ways. “Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” the source said, adding that that’s “fine with both of them”.

