Pete Davidson Joked About Ariana Grande & Big Sean’s Sex Life & It was Awkward AF

He went there. Pete Davidson joked about Ariana Grande and Big Sean’s sex life during a standup routine Tuesday evening, shocking the audience. (Talk about talking dirty!) Davidson was performing at Caroline’s in New York City on January 22 when he launched into a set about his ex-fiancé hit single, “Thank U, Next.” In the music video, Grande supposedly hints at Davidson’s large penis size.

The music video features numerous movie parodies, and in the Mean Girls section, Grande creates her own “Burn Book.” On a page of the book, the name “Pete” is written in a heart. Below, she has the words “I love u always” and “HUUUUGE” scribbled in red Sharpie. We guess this means SNL cast member is well endowed.

But according to Radar Online, Davidson teased it was not actually him Grande was singing about but rather Grande’s ex-boyfriend Big Sean, who apparently has a large package down south.

According to an eyewitness, the 25-year-old comedian joked that after listening to Grande’s “diss track” with his friends, he asked, “Who taught [Ariana] to take that dick though?”

“Big Sean,” one of his friends replied.

Welp. There you have it. Davidson officially has no place he won’t go now.

Back in June 2018, Ariana Grande was very forthcoming when a fan asked “how long Pete is.” The fan was, of course, referring to the musical interlude in the singer and superstar’s song, “Pete,” about her then-current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. But Grande couldn’t help to be a bit cheeky in her response. “Like 10 inches? …oh fuck… i mean…like a lil over a minute,” the “Love Me Harder” singer wrote.

The tweet has since been deleted but fans were smart enough to screenshot this little joke. We guess this was a quality Grande really liked about Davidson. Congrats, dude.