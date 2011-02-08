PETA’s Wicked Fashion Week Plan, Katy Perry’s Boobs

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Katy Perry covers the new issue of ELLE and tells the mag of her back up plan if the whole singing thing didn’t work out: .”if I dont make it by 25, Im just going to get married and pop out some babies and do some crafts. And stay at home moms everywhere wince. Also, she appreciates her boobs, but didn’t always. (ELLE)

Apparently PETA has plans to bombard Donna Karan’s offices with the sound of screaming rabbits. That sounds like a not awesome way to start the day. (New York Observer)

Someone said that Blake Lively was in talks to play a young Carrie Bradshaw in a prequel but her reps have denied it. (Vogue UK)

Forever 21 has two new capsule collections coming out and one is by Petro Zillia and the other is by Rory Beca, who makes sweet silk racer backs. (WWD)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Valentines edition angry birds !!!!! Wish I was playing right now.

RT @psimadethis Yes!!! Im obsessed! RT @Joane_Lucky: Here’s a pic of the necklace that Erica @psimadethis wants to try to make. http://twitpic.com/3xrw1k Bold undertaking.

RT @CalvinKlein A ck Calvin Klein white dress as worn by Bambi Northwood-Blyth in the new @BAZAARAustralia: http://ckle.in/hvcODj Stunning in a not too dirty wet t-shirt contest kind of way.

RT @amyodell I wish we could stop lumping ALL fashion bloggers into the personal style/”LOOK AT MY PICTURE!!!!!!” category. Word.

RT @MarcJacobsIntl Here’s a look at what our show space, the armory, looks like in the very early stages. Bet you don’t recognize it. http://yfrog.com/h7wkrjvj Can’t wait to see the final transformation.

