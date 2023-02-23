9 Trendy Vacation Pieces You Need To Pack For Your Next Tropical Getaway

Scroll To See More Images

It’s currently cold, dark and rainy in New York City (where I’m writing this) and I can’t help but scroll through the vacation collections that just hit retailers online. The urge to switch out my hoodie for a halter top has never been stronger and I can feel myself being just a few clicks away from booking a tropical vacation. Just because I don’t have a technical spring break anymore doesn’t mean that I can’t pretend! Whether you’ve got a vacation on the calendar or are just ready to start shopping for summer, the Petal & Pup resort collection is the key to nailing your Instagram-worthy vacation wardrobe.

For warmer weather, I’m eyeing breezy two-piece skirt sets, lightweight halter dresses and bright accessories. I also always try to pack with a color scheme in mind to make it easier to create new outfit options on the go. This season, ocean-inspired blues and palm tree green will be the colors at the top of my suitcase. Keep scrolling for the Petal & Pup vacation essentials you’ll want to pack for your next getaway.

Ada Set

If you’re only packing a carry-on for your trip, you’ll definitely want to throw in some matching sets. They’re easy to re-style by mixing and matching and will be an adorable statement look when worn together. This skirt and bandeau set comes in pink or blue color options.

Angel Dress

This blue and white dress will look beautiful by an ocean or a pool. It comes with built-in gel tape around the bust so you won’t even have to pack a strapless bra.

Alice Bow Back Midi Dress

A white dress is always a vacation must. This one looks simple from the front but ties with a big bow in the back.

Gemma Bag

An easy way to maximize your packing space is by either working with neutrals or sticking to a color scheme. Either way, leaning into accessories for a pop of color will round out your outfits.

Madeira Maxi Dress

If your next trip is for a wedding or big occasion, then this black and white halter dress should be a top suitcase contender. It’s perfect for a rehearsal dinner, birthday party or anything in between.

Adeline Flower Earrings

Pro tip: spice up your swimsuit by layering on accessories. This pair of flower earrings will help a black bikini stand out.

Ittai Set

One of the best parts about vacation is feeling cute, comfortable and relaxed. This white short set checks all three of those boxes.

Katia Jumpsuit

When in doubt, jumpsuit it out! A jumpsuit (especially a black one) is a versatile vacation option and will ensure that you always have something to wear if your itinerary changes.

Pedro Strapless Top

If your vacation only exists on your vision board that is a-ok because this incredible white strapless set would look just as good in the city or at a local bar. Make sure to pair the strapless top with the matching flair pants.