My Take: PETA Vs. Olsen Twins’ Insane $16,900 Fur Bag

Let’s get one thing clear: I am not opposed to wearing fur or animal skins. Obviously I don’t want animals to be harmed, but if you send an ostrich Birkin to my office, I will carry it with pride. When the Olsen twins’ high fashion line The Row released a $39,000 crocodile backpack last year, people were furious. The exorbitant price tag didn’t turn that many people off though, because the damn bag sold out in a matter of weeks.

Anyway, they’re back with their latest creation: a $17,000 bag made from various fur pelts. Seriously, it looks like every species is represented (see above). Obviously, the people at PETA were not too thrilled with the girls, and they released the following statement according to E!:

“If it looks like a troll and acts like a troll, it’s probably a Trollsen Twin—or someone wearing one of their new $16,000 totes, which are made from the fur and skins of innocent animals. What the Olsens lack in creativity, they try to make up for in shock value. Sadly, it’s the foxes, calves, and alligators—who often have the fur ripped off them while they are still conscious and able to feel pain—who pay the dearest price.”

Wow, PETA. Tell us how you really feel. Look, I’m not speaking for all of StyleCaster here, I’m speaking for myself when I say that this bag is absolutely nuts. I can’t think of an appropriate context in which to carry it, and while I generally think PETA’s tactics are a tad aggressive and disarming, I’m on their side with this one. One animal is enough. They did not need to kill an entire zoo—especially for this bag.

That said, I guess if the girls want to send me a sample, I’ll see how it feels. Maybe I can use it as a casual everyday bag like Jessica Biel.

What do you think? Did they go too far or is this on trend and chic?