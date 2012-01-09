PETA Goes After Dr. Dre and Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta has released a set of luxe headphones in collaboration with Dr. Dre, which we’re all extremely excited about.The Beats by Dr. Dre headphones are covered in silver fox fur and naturally, PETA has something to say about it.

PETA sent a letter directly to Dre asking him to keep fur and exotic animal skins out of the product. The letter continued: “with so many fashionable, cruelty-free materials available these days, we hope that you will keep animals in mind and choose not to use fur or exotic skins in your collection.” This approach seems well thought out and doesn’t reek of red-paint-throwing activism, for which we commend the animal rights group. But we do have a soft spot for Mr. de la Renta, and hate to see him come under fire for using a product found in countless collections by designers across the globe.

No comment has been made by Dr. Dre or his rep, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this all plays out. Do you think the fox fur should be replaced with a synthetic material? Let us know in the comments section below!