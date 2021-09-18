OK, Target Has The *Cutest* Halloween Costumes For Pets

Scroll To See More Images

My dog Poppy is the literal light of my life, but regardless of my begging and pleading, she refuses to dress up for Halloween. I know, I know—she’s so selfish! That said, I can’t help but wonder if the reason she’s never been into it is because I’ve yet to find The Costume. You know, the one that makes her wag her tail! Luckily, Target’s selection of pet Halloween costumes this year includes tens of pages of options, so I have a feeling I’ll finally be able to win her over.

If you have a small pup like Poppy, a bigger dog or even a kitty cat, Target is your one-stop shop for pet halloween costumes. They have everything from velcro-on hats and wings to full-on costumes that require a little wriggling to get your furry friend all dressed. But trust, the results are worth it! Plus, most of the costumes come in tons of sizes and are mega-affordable. Like, usually under $15 bucks.

A reminder—if your pet is particularly sensitive, please don’t wrangle them into a costume that makes them feel uncomfortable in the name of a cute photo op. That said, if like Poppy, they’d be game for the right look, by all means order multiple options! Target has everything from Jack-O-Lanterns to candy corn sweaters to spaceman suits and lion’s manes. Oh, and don’t even get me started about the food-related costumes. Puppy as hot dog? Cat as cupcake? It’s cuteness overload.

Below, read on for a few of my favorite pet costumes, or hit up the Target site for even more Halloween goodness.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors.

Pumpkin Full Body Dog & Cat Costume

Let’s start with a classic, shall we? This Jack-O-Lantern moment is too cute to pass up.

Lilo & Stitch Stitch Pet Costume

Calling all Disney fans and owners of pets with tons of energy: You need this Stitch costume, ASAP!

Bat Wings Cat Costume

If you don’t think your kitty will go for a full-on costume, start small with these $5 wings.

Lion Ruff Dog & Cat Headwear

Another tiny-yet-effective accessory to consider is this adorable lion’s mane.

Robot Halloween Dog & Cat Costume

This robot costume also kind of doubles as an astronaut. Either way, it’s a lot of bang for your buck at under $15.

Tiger Dog & Cat Costume

If you’ve got a big dog, I feel like you have no choice but to dress them up as a tiger and go as the Tiger King yourself.

Lobster Frontal Dog & Cat Costume

I’m sorry, but the googly eyes on this lobster costume have me cracking up. It’s ridiculous in the best way!

Cupcake Halloween Dog & Cat Costume

Show off how “sweet” your pet is (get it?) with this adorable cupcake costume.

‎

Hot Dog with LED Dog Costume

PSA: Dachshunds are not the only dogs that can dress up as hot dogs!! The more dogs I see in this costume, the merrier!!!

Candy Corn Dog & Cat Sweater

Ugly Christmas sweaters are a thing, so why not Halloween sweaters? I love this candy corn-inspired option.

Pineapple Dog Hoodie

Last but not least, I’ll leave you with this incredible pineapple getup. Has a cuter hoodie ever existed??