Need a Valentine’s Gift? Customize Your Own Naughty Romance Novel

Just in time to ride the “50 Shades of Grey” wave, publishing company U Star Novels has come up with the perfect gift idea: Customized romance novels. That’s right, 170 printed pages of personalized naughtiness starring you and your lover (or you know, you and Ryan Gosling).

Whether you want to be the damsel in distress in a sultry romance, the naive girlfriend being introduced to kinky BDSM, or a couple trying out role-playing during a romantic weekend in the English countryside, your starring fantasy role can come to life all by simply filling out an online form. Another section of books are dedicated to classic novels where you could insert yourself into a timeless story like Pride & Prejudice (which is not to be confused with their naughty version, Pride & Prejudice & Debauchery). They even have Romeo & Romeo or Juliet & Juliet, where same-sex star crossed lovers can star in the most famous love story of all time.

The latest U Star release is called Midnight Sun, a vampire-themed thriller featuring a lot of “bloodthirsty passion and sexual debauchery”. Read: naughty version of Twilight where you’re the vampire! And one of their most popular novels is Power Play, where a couple at a party has to succumb to the sexual demands of the hosts whose tastes sway towards the dominating/submission variety. Sound familiar?

To get your hot and steamy personalized novel, all you have to do is fill in your name and your lover’s name, your eye and hair colors, workplace, favorite drinks, and a few more questions depending on the plot, and—before you can say “what is it about elevators?”—your story will be on its way to your mailbox.

Don’t have patience for snail mail? No worries, you can order the e-book version too.

Head over to U Star Novels and try one for yourself.

