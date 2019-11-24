14 Personalized and Monogrammed Gifts That Go the Extra Mile

There’s no better gift than a personalized gift, and I’m here to tell you why. Adding your loved one’s initials or name to leather goods, a winter hat, or a piece of jewelry says to that person, “Hey, I love you enough to take that extra step, spend those extra dollars, and get you something that is 100 percent uniquely yours.” And isn’t that nice?

When it comes to holiday gift shopping—sure, a wallet is nice, but you know what’s even nicer? A customized wallet. And in that same vein, a weekender bag is super useful and is sure to be appreciated by your giftee, but what’s even better than a classic weekender? A personalized one that distinguishes it from the rest of them out there in the world. (Plus, they’ll never get it mixed up with any of the other bags at baggage claim. And what a blessing to gift someone!)

If you’re thinking that finding customizable gifts is too hard of a feat to approach, then we’re here to prove you wrong. In fact, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work for you. We’ve scoured the web and came up with a list of some of our favorite personalized items that we really wouldn’t mind someone gifting us.

Scroll through and get that special someone—or everyone, including yourself—a personalized gift this holiday season.

Custom Wallet from Cuyana

Quality leather from a quality brand—and I can say from experience that the foil lettering has true lasting power.

BaubleBar Custom Beaded Bracelet

Like the beaded bracelets you wore as a kid, but way better.

Faux Fur Pom Pom Hat

Perfect for a snow day selfie.

Custom Micro Tote

Mini bags are all the rage, so make the trend their own with their initials.

Custom Bar Necklace

Like the infamous “Carrie” necklace, but updated for 2019.

Custom Phone Case

Perfect for your BFF, your boss or even your mom!

Monogrammed Leather Tote

Meghan Markle has this leather tote. That is all.

Engraved Signet Ring

TBH, this is the perfect gift to give to yourself.

Personalized Weekender Bag

There’s something so sophisticated about a personalized weekender bag, no?

BaubleBar Custom Hair Clip

Say my name, say my name…

Cuyana Leather Jewelry Case

You can get initials or a full name in foil on this one.

Engraved Medallion Necklace

Simple and sweet.

Personalized Canvas Backpack

Loving this tie-dye pattern and the fact that this backpack is big enough to fit a 13-inch laptop.

Monogrammed Cosmetics Case Set

Nothing will make you feel more organized than a customized cosmetics case set.