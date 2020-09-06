10 Custom, Personalized Face Masks To Ensure You Always Stand Out

Scroll To See More Images

If you limit yourself to wearing disposable blue-and-white masks or basic black washable ones, you’ll no doubt start resenting them, regardless of how much good they do. It’s time you treat yourself to some masks you actually want to wear, and that includes at least a few personalized face masks! After all, isn’t everything better when it’s custom?

For real, though—wearing a mask helps keep the people around you safe, and it’s your duty to keep yours on whenever you come in contact with a friend, neighbor, etc. That said, I won’t argue that it can sometimes be frustrating to put together a cute outfit and have to top it off with a mask I hate. This season, spend as much time shopping for masks you like as you would for cute new boots or an everyday jacket. Once you have stylish, comfortable face masks, you’ll actually look forward to wearing them out.

While floral and festive face masks are nice, I find I wear my personalized face masks the most. Whether they have my monogram, a custom photo or logo, or a design I picked out myself, wearing something custom just makes it feel a little more special. Luckily, there are tons of personalized face masks available on Etsy, as well as on Amazon —did you even know you could customize products on Amazon? You can, and I’ve included some great options below.

With that, read on for ten custom face masks to breathe new life into your plain mask collection. You deserve this!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Custom Photo

If you have an image you want to cover your entire mask, go for the Printualist Custom Face Mask. Will you do a family portrait like the example above, or (like me) a cute pic of your pet? I recommend the latter.

Business Logo

Are you and your fellow co-workers or employees back in the office and practicing social distancing? Boost team morale by adding your company logo to this Imprint Today Face Mask! Consider it a much-needed uniform upgrade.

Letter Press

A slightly-less-custom, still-personalized mask option is a mask with your first initial on it, like this 3dRose Face Mask! Search for your initial and choose from a ton of different options to find one that suits your style.

Hi, My Name Is…

Name masks are about as personalized as they get, and yours might even save you an introduction or two! This White Rabbit Custom Face Mask comes in a set of two, and you can customize your name and the color of the trim.

Big Mouth

OK, here’s a great personalized face mask for some laughs! Take a photo of your best resting bitch face or biggest grin and customize this Costume Agent Store Face Mask. Spoiler alert, it won’t be perfect, but it will be hysterical.

Preppy Monogram

If you don’t love the idea of putting your full name on a mask, try your monogram instead! This MplusEworkshop Face Mask comes in multiple colorways, so you can even stock up and get a few. They’re under $10 a pop!

Graffiti Airbrush

Up your street style game with these amazing Custom Face Masks by Cre8iveAirbrush! Choose your colorway and font style and prepare for tons of compliments.

Wedding Favors

If you’re having a small, rule-abiding wedding ceremony, why not gift your guests some masks to wear to the festivities? These SymbolicImports Face Masks are so special and totally customizable, and any wedding guest would be lucky to snag one.

School Spirit

If you’re one of the few students heading back to campus this fall (or just want to support your school as you do virtual classes from home!), consider customizing an EagleASAPShop Face Mask with your college or high school logo.

Just Face It

Last but not least, upload your own photo and get a custom WshopStudio Face Mask—like, a literal “face” mask. See what I did there? Even better if you buy one with your photo and gift it to someone else.